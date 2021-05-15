Stone High honors athletic director Kevin Conard after sudden passing

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) -It was a somber evening for the Stone Tomcats Friday as they paid tribute to one of their own.
Stone Athletic Director Kevin Conard passed away suddenly on Wednesday and the Stone County community honored his memory at the Tomcats playoff baseball game against Purvis.
All week, fans from around the high school baseball community sent their condolences and support to the Stone and Conard family.
Friday Kevin’s son Gehrig took the mound just days after losing his father and Stone fans say that’s exactly where his dad would want him to be.
“Kevin Conard would’ve wanted nothing more than for Gehrig to be on the mound tonight,” said Stone High Baseball Booster Tim Adam. “We expect a great game and a great game from his teammates. The seniors on this team have supported Gehrig through this tumultuous time.”
“We all know that Kevin Conard has the best seat in the house and he’ll be there watching first hand,” said Susan Brewer. " We’ll all be holding our breath but we know Gehrig is going to throw those strikes.”
Gehrig finished the day with ten strikeouts.
Members of the Stone High baseball booster program say they’re accepting donations for the family and a fund set up through Keesler Federal Credit Union.
