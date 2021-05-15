More than $7K raised for young boy’s medical bills

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A benefit was held in Purvis that resulted in raising more than $7,000 for a young boy’s medical bills.
William Tingle, 4, of Purvis, is preparing for his second cranial surgery and his family is in desperate need of financial help so his father can take time off to be there with the family.
Cornbread’s Garage hosted a benefit where there were live and silent auctions, along with food for sale and live music.
After the event concluded, they had raised $7,550 for the Tingle family.
“We want to thank everyone who came out. We want to thank Cornbread’s Garage. They have been a huge help to us. We want to thank Stacy Beach, Jeremy Smith and Bobby Sanders,” stated Devin Tingle, William’s father. “It means the world to me. I have great friends and I want to thank y ’all from the bottom of my heart man.”
If you would like to donate to the Tingle family, Cornbread’s Garage in Purvis will be taking donations until the end of May.
