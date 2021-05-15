Lady Crusaders to host NAIA opening round

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Just some short math tells you what sort of turnaround the Lady Crusaders had in 2021.
After beginning the season 3-5, William Carey finished 39-9 en route to the Southern States Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles.
It earned coach Craig Fletcher’s squad the opportunity to host the opening round of National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Tournament. No. 10 William Carey welcomes three teams to Joseph & Nancy Fail Field on Monday.
“We just challenged them - it’s time to turn things around and go the other direction,” Fletcher recalled. “They bought into that, we pushed hard and they responded to it. The excitement of watching them just continue to grow as individuals and grow as a team, it’s been a lot of fun. This is a unique team and they’ve really pulled together.”
“This year it’s like everybody supports everybody,” said senior outfielder Anna Grace Cooley. “Everything’s a team effort. When one person does bad, we’re picking them up and when somebody does good, we’re saying hey good job. I just think, like you said, we’re all together as a team.”
The Lady Crusaders battle Houston-Victoria on Monday at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.