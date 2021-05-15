Hattiesburg Zoo opens expanded African exhibit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Hattiesburg Zoo was packed with visitors Saturday as an expanded Africa exhibit was officially opened.
“Experience Africa” now has seven new buildings and six new animal exhibits, including a hyena, Colobus monkeys and two giraffes, named Sue Ellen and Alberta.
The area also includes a new restaurant and a new pavilion.
The nearly $4 million project increased the zoo’s exhibit space by 25 percent.
Construction began about three years ago.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.