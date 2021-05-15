Hattiesburg Zoo officially opens expanded Africa exhibit

By Charles Herrington | May 15, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 2:28 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo was packed with visitors Saturday as an expanded Africa exhibit was officially opened.

”Experience Africa” now has seven new buildings and six new animal exhibits, including a hyena, Colobus monkeys and two giraffes, named Sue Ellen and Alberta.

It’s part of a nearly $4 million project that’s increased the zoo’s exhibit space by 25 percent.

The area also includes a new restaurant and a new pavilion.

Construction began about three years ago.

