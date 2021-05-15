Friday night baseball scores

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The South State championship picture became a bit clearer on Friday night. Here’s a look at some of the baseball scores from around the Pine Belt and upcoming Saturday schedule:
- West Jones (9) East Central (2)
- Mustangs advance to face Pascagoula in class 5A South State Title.
- North Pike (2) Sumrall (0)
- All-deciding game 3 set for Saturday at 3 p.m. in Sumrall.
- Stone (5) Purvis (0)
- Game 2 set for Saturday at 3 p.m. in Purvis.
- Taylorsville (11) Mize (1)
- Game 2 set for Saturday at 6 p.m. in Mize.
- Clarkdale (6) West Marion (4)
- Magee (17) SE Lauderdale (3)
- Trojans advance to face Clarkdale in class 3A South State Title.
- Pascagoula (2) Pearl River Central (0)
Stringer visits Richton on Saturday at 6 p.m. in game 2 of their series. Pearl visits Oak Grove on Saturday at 7 p.m. in game 1 of their series.
Stayin’ Alive
Oak Grove stringed together three solo home runs to take down Hernando 4-2 on Friday and even the Class 6A softball state championship series at 1-1.
The all-deciding game 3 will be played on 30 minutes after the class 4A title game on Saturday at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.
