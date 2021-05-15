Former Covington sheriff Stann Smith dies

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former longtime Covington County sheriff has died.
Covington County coroner Chris Daquila says Stann Q. Smith passed away Saturday at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson after a brief illness.
Smith served as sheriff of Covington County for a total of 16 years and was in law enforcement for more than 30 years. He retired in December of 2020.
The Billy M. King Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements. Those arrangements are pending.
Smith was 71-years-old.
