FAU stymies USM, 3-1, Friday in opening game of final, regular-season baseball series

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi was checked on five hits Friday night and a pair of home runs by Florida Atlantic University proved the difference as the Owls opened the final, four-game Conference USA baseball series of the regular-season with a 3-1 win.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak by the 19th-ranked Golden Eagles (33-16, 20-8 C-USA) as the Owls (28-21, 17-12) won their third consecutive game.
Despite the loss, USM remained a half-game ahead of Louisiana Tech University in C-USA’s West Division race.
The Bulldogs (33-14, 19-8) dropped a 7-5 decision in their series opener Friday with the University of Texas-San Antonio.
FAU starting pitcher Hunter Cooley (8-3) went seven innings, allowing just one run on five hits. He walked two and struck out seven.
USM starting pitcher Hunter Stanley (5-3) also went seven innings, allowing three runs on eight hits. He walked none while striking out eight.
Stanley was undone by two balls that cleared the fence at FAU Baseball Stadium.
The Owls took a 1-0 lead when Mitchell Hardigan led off the third inning with his sixth home run of the year.
The Golden Eagles tied the score in the top of the fourth inning on Blake Johnson’s two-out double, but Steven Loden unloaded a two-run shot to right field in the bottom of the frame for his fourth home run of the season.
Cooley took it from there, returning nine of the final 10 Golden Eagles he faced.
Dylan O’Connell and Dante Visconti each followed with a scoreless inning, with Visconti picking up his second save of the season.
USM left fielder Gabe Montenegro collected three of USM’s five hits with a double and two singles. Johnson had the double and Danny Lynch a single.
The teams are scheduled to play a pair of seven-inning games Saturday, with the first game of the doubleheader scheduled for 1 p.m.
