Crusaders head to Missouri for NAIA opening round

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Year No. 36 for coach Bobby Halford at William Carey means yet another plateau reached in an already illustrious coaching career.
Halford recorded his 1,200 career win on April 13 in a 13-3 shellacking of LSU-Shreveport. The Crusaders have been victorious in their last 12 games since, going a flawless 4-0 to capture the Southern States Athletic Conference in Mobile, Alabama to begin the month of May.
William Carey (34-10) hopes to keep the ball rolling at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Tournament on Monday when it opens against Benedictine-Mesa in O’Fallon, Missouri.
“It’s special because this is a special place and you have some people here who have given their lives to making this what it is today,” Halford said. “Of course, it’s a Christian institution and this is what we’re called to do. A lot of people that made this happen have helped me through the years to do this – all the assistant coaches that I’ve had and all the great players. Coaches don’t win games, players win games. I’m just looking forward to the next game. We’re not finished with it. We want to get back to the World Series and we want to fight to get that championship.”
