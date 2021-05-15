Crawfish boil held in Petal to celebrate new mayor

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Holmes and McLelland P.L.L.C. held their annual crawfish boil Saturday as they celebrated Tony Ducker, the mayoral-elect for the city of Petal.
Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Residents from Petal showed up and were greeted with live music and crawfish plates.
Ducker was very pleased with the turnout and the roaring support from the Petal residents.
“We have the time to set certain aspects of what we want our city government to look like over the next few weeks, and we need to take a big energy into those weeks to make these things happen,” stated Ducker. “The outpouring of support, friends, family, crawfish, you really can’t beat that.”
Ducker will take office on July 1st.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.