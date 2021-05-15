Clear, sunny skies make for a beautiful day in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Saturday! Today has been beautiful for us in the area! Hopefully, you’ve been able to enjoy the outside weather. Today’s high is 81 with a low of 58. Mostly clear today, maybe a few clouds to pass us by the evening.
Sunday holds true to beautiful weather as well with mostly sunny skies! The high will be 83 and a low of 60. As we move into the evening clouds will increase for us as we do have showers and thunderstorms moving in for us on Monday.
Monday through Thursday we have some good ol’ Mississippi weather moving into the Pine Belt as showers and thunderstorms will enter the area.
Showers and thunderstorms start mainly after 1 p.m. for us on Monday. The high for Monday is 81 and with a low of 64. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
On Tuesday we have a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Our high Tuesday will be 84 with a low of 65.
Wednesday, we have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, as the high will be 85 and a low of 66.
On Thursday we still have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, as the high will sit at 83 and a low of 66.
After Thursday we get relief as we move into Friday and Saturday with a 30% chance of showers.
Friday and Saturday hold chances for hit-or-miss for showers with high’s in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s
