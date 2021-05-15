Christian Services hosts “Mega Yard Sale”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Bargain hunters who wanted to support a good cause found lots of deals Saturday at a large outdoor market hosted by Christian Services, Inc.
A “Mega Yard Sale” was held at the organization’s headquarters on East Second Street.
The sale had furniture, clothing, housewares, gifts and other items.
The staff and volunteers at Christian Services say it was a great way to decrease excess inventory before they reopen their “Bargains and Blessings” thrift store.
It closed down at the beginning of the pandemic.
But, plans are to reopen it in about two weeks.
