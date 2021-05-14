WCU hosting limited in-person graduation ceremonies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 1,000 students at William Carey University are graduating this spring in small in-person ceremonies, that are designed to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.
More than 50 students graduated in a brief ceremony Friday morning at the Thomas Fine Arts Auditorium.
It was one of three that were scheduled for the Hattiesburg campus on Friday.
Three more commencement ceremonies are set for Saturday on the Hattiesburg campus and two others are scheduled for May 17 in Gulfport.
Last year, all of the university’s graduation exercises were held virtually.
This is the seventh consecutive year that WCU has graduated more than one thousand students in spring ceremonies.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.