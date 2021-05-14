Visitors line up to take free walking tour of Laurel’s historic district

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The historic district of Laurel has seen a steady increase of visitors thanks to free walking tours offered by the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art.
The tours showcase the elegant homes built in the early 1900s and feature various architectural styles, including Italianate renaissance, classic Greek and Mediterranean designs.
Guided by museum director George Bassi, the rich history of Laurel comes alive as the stories about the families who built the homes are woven into the tour.
Jeff and Debbie Davey, who were visiting from Atlanta, said they went on the tour to learn more about the city of Laurel.
“The progressive approach they had in building an economy, building a community, I find that all quite interesting,” Jeff said.
Debbie was taken with the beauty of the homes and enjoyed learning about how all the families were connected to the growing community.
“I can’t believe all the history of these homes and just how well they are architecturally today,” she said.
Another visitor who took the tour was Marcia Birmingham, a New Mexico resident, who said she was simply amazed at what she saw.
“I’m blown away by the beauty of Laurel, Mississippi,” she said. “All the historic architecture and just the beauty of this historic district, it just kind of blows me away.”
For those interested in taking the tour, time is running out as they will stop at the end of May due to the summer heat in Mississippi.
There is talk of resuming the tours in the fall once the temperature begins to cool down.
For more information about the walking tours, you can contact the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art.
