Pine Belt prep baseball/softball scores
By Taylor Curet | May 14, 2021 at 12:06 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 12:06 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Another night of playoff baseball ensued in the Pine Belt as we march through May. Here’s a look at some of the game 1 scores from third-round action:

  • Sumrall (12) North Pike (0)
  • West Jones (4) East Central (3)
  • Stringer (9) Richton (1)
  • Magee (1) Southeast Lauderdale (0)
  • Pascagoula (5) Pearl River Central (2)
  • Clarkdale (1) West Marion (0)

*Schools scheduled to open their third-round series’ this weekend:

  • Purvis at Stone – Friday at 7 p.m.
  • Mize at Taylorsville – Friday at 7:30 p.m.
  • Pearl at Oak Grove – Saturday at 7 p.m.

The MHSAA softball season is rapidly coming to a close. Myrtle defeated Stringer 7-1 on Thursday to sweep the Red Devils and capture the class 1A state title.

Hernando survived Oak Grove 2-1 in game 1 of their class 6A championship series. Game 2 is set for Friday evening at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.

