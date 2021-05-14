Pine Belt prep baseball/softball scores

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Another night of playoff baseball ensued in the Pine Belt as we march through May. Here’s a look at some of the game 1 scores from third-round action:
- Sumrall (12) North Pike (0)
- West Jones (4) East Central (3)
- Stringer (9) Richton (1)
- Magee (1) Southeast Lauderdale (0)
- Pascagoula (5) Pearl River Central (2)
- Clarkdale (1) West Marion (0)
*Schools scheduled to open their third-round series’ this weekend:
- Purvis at Stone – Friday at 7 p.m.
- Mize at Taylorsville – Friday at 7:30 p.m.
- Pearl at Oak Grove – Saturday at 7 p.m.
The MHSAA softball season is rapidly coming to a close. Myrtle defeated Stringer 7-1 on Thursday to sweep the Red Devils and capture the class 1A state title.
Hernando survived Oak Grove 2-1 in game 1 of their class 6A championship series. Game 2 is set for Friday evening at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.
