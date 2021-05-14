Pine Belt airports receive federal dollars for improvements

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) – Three Pine Belt airports were among the 10 in Mississippi to be awarded Federal Aviation Administration grants for improvements and upgrades.
The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport received the third-largest outlay, awarded more than $1.1 million “to construct and improve safety areas and security enhancements”.
“Mississippi’s airports keep passengers and commerce moving across our state,” said United States Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). “This latest round of grants from the FAA will help airports make upgrades that improve service, safety, and security.”
Two other smaller local airports received FAA grant money as well.
Poplarville-Pearl River County Airport was awarded more than $743,000 “to install runway guidance system, reconstruct airport lighting vault and rehabilitate runway and taxiway lighting
Dean Griffin Memorial Airport in Wiggins received more than $100,000 “to install runway lighting and update the airport’s master plan/study.
All told, the 10 Mississippi airports selected in this round of FAA funding received more than $10.3 million.
The United States Department of Transportation, on behalf of the FAA, will award the grants.
“Regular upgrades and improvements to our local airports are necessary to support efficient operations and economic development,” said U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss). “These FAA grants will improve safety and support growth for local communities across our state.”
A complete list of Mississippi airports awarded the FAA grants included::
- Greenville Mid-Delta Airport, City of Greenville – $4,360,155 to rehabilitate taxiway
- Hawkins Field Airport, City of Jackson – $3,008,709 to rehabilitate taxiway lighting and reconfigure existing taxiway
- Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, City of Moselle – $1,128,884 to construct and improve safety area and security enhancements
- Poplarville-Pearl River County Airport, City of Poplarville – $743,225 to install runway guidance system, reconstruct airport lighting vault, and rehabilitate runway and taxiway lighting
- Tunica Municipal Airport, City of Tunica – $248,900 to install weather reporting equipment and rehabilitate apron
- Ripley Airport, City of Ripley – $219,014 to install runway guidance system and reconstruct airport beacon
- James H Easom Field Airport, City of Newton – $194,500 to construct taxi lane
- John Bell Williams Airport, City of Bolton – $172,550 to update airport master plan or study
- Copiah County Airport, City of Hazlehurst – $111,950 to acquire easement for approaches and rehabilitate airport beacons
- Dean Griffin Memorial Airport, City of Wiggins – $103,000 to install runway lighting and update airport master plan or study,
