Man charged in Bay Springs shooting

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - A man has been charged in a Thursday night shooting in Bay Springs that injured one person.
Police arrested 44-year-old Timothy Dewayne Hughes and charged him with aggravated assault, according to the Bay Springs Police Department.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the victim was shot at least three times and airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Hughes was booked into the Jasper County Jail.
