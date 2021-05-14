Lauren Rogers Museum providing free tours of Laurel’s historic district

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel’s historic district is a product of the city’s timber era and is considered the largest, finest and most intact collection of early 20th-century architecture in Mississippi.
On each Friday during the month of May, the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art provides a free walking tour of the homes.
From Italianate Renaissance Revival, Mediterranean Style to Classic Greek Designs details about the homes and those who built them are woven into the tour describing the names of the homes and families raised in them.
The success of the Laurel Historic District Tours has brought visitors from across the country to witness the craftsmanship and beauty of the homes and learn about the rich history of Laurel, “The City Beautiful.”
