Home sustains significant damage, dog lost in Ovett fire

OVETT, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ovett home sustained significant damage in a Friday afternoon fire.
Volunteer firefighters from the Ovett, Glade and Johnson departments responded to a mobile home fire on Royal Avenue in Ovett shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Jones County Fire Council.
Once at the scene, firefighters found the home fully engulfed.
The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. A neighbor called it in after seeing flames and smoke.
The owner’s small dog was lost in the fire.
No other injuries were reported.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Emserv Ambulance also responded to the scene.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.