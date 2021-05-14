Heidelberg to dedicate park to two late officers

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - To celebrate National Police Week, the town of Heidelberg is dedicating a city park to two late police officers who made big impacts in their community.
The park will be dedicated to Cedric Thomas and Reddrick Moore during a ceremony Saturday morning.
“Cedric seemed to love everyone, he didn’t have no special person,” said Ruby Thomas, the mother of Cedric Thomas. “He was our heart. And during things, he always wanted mom and dad, would always come and talk to mom and dad.”
Cedric was a former assistant chief of the Heidelberg Police Department. He passed away 12 years ago from a heart attack.
“He enjoyed everything about being a police officer, always wanted to be the police since he was a little boy,” Ruby said.
The other man being honored, Reddrick Moore, made history as a law enforcement officer.
“He was the first Black deputy chief for Jasper County, the first Black city policeman for the town of Heidelberg, for one day, he was the first Black mayor for the town of Heidelberg,” said his niece, Bobbie Whitfield.
Whitfield said shes most thankful to see him being honored because it wasn’t always possible.
“He wasn’t given the opportunity to display all of the contributions that he made to the town of Heidelberg,” Whitfield said. “Back in the day, you was just there. But now, we as Black people should honor our own and be a part of the history that they gave to this town.”
The dedication ceremony will take place 10 a.m. across the street from City Hall.
