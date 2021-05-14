Hattiesburg mask order to expire Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker plans to allow the city’s mask mandate to expire on Saturday.
Barker extended the order in April, saying that it would be the last time if COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remained low in the metro area.
The extension covered the remainder of the spring semesters for William Carey University and the University of Southern Mississippi.
During his daily virtual briefing Friday, Barker said that he will not be renewing the mask order once it expires at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Barker asked that people remain considerate of others who choose to continue wearing a mask or to businesses who choose to continue to require them.
He also encouraged people to get vaccinated.
According to Barker, 23% of the Forrest County population is fully vaccinated, with another 3% having received their first dose. In Lamar County, 33% of the population is fully vaccinated and another 4% have received their first dose.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.