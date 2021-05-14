Early-morning fire destroys Jones County home

From the Jones County Fire Council
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire early Friday morning destroyed a Jones County home.
Units from Sandersville, Rustin and Powers volunteer fire departments responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at 202 Eucutta Road, Heidelberg,
Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story brick home fully engulfed in flames and began a defensive fire attack.
The house, which appeared to be unoccupied at the time of the incident, sustained catastrophic damage.
No injuries were reported.
Jones County Sheriff’s Office personnel also responded to the scene and will be investigating the blaze.
