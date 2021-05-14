Christian Services selling off excess thrift store inventory during ‘Mega Yard Sale’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Staff members at Hattiesburg’s Christian Services, Inc. are preparing to reopen their “Bargains and Blessings” thrift store that closed down at the beginning of the pandemic.
But first, they have to sell off some excess inventory that they’ve acquired over the last year.
So Saturday, they’re hosting a “Mega Yard Sale” at their main offices on East Second Street.
They’ll be selling furniture, clothing, books, electronics and gift items.
The yard sale will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff members and volunteers hope to reopen “Bargains and Blessings” in a couple of weeks.
“We had to shut down in March of last year because of COVID and so, we kept taking donations, but we were just storing them and not having any sales and in the last few months, we’ve had some outdoor sales, but nothing very large that we could move a lot of our product,” said Leslie Smith, community relations director for Christian Services, Inc.
“Bargains and Blessings” first opened about eight years ago.
