Camera captures moments 18-wheeler overturns in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A home security camera captured the moments an 18-wheeler drove off of Highway 84 Thursday afternoon and overturned.
Ashley Evans was outside the home on Flora Avenue, not too far from the accident.
“I and my son were on the way to the trash can, and amongst throwing the trash in the trash can, and turning around. In a matter of 10 to 15 seconds, you hear this low rumbling growing,” said Ashley Evans, who witnessed the crash and provided the video.
That’s when Evans says she saw the unexpected happen.
“As soon as we turned around, we see an 18-wheeler cab flips and continues to roll,” Evans said.
The cab rolled down the hill coming to a stop beside a house.
Evans’ fiance Frank Evans and brother-in-law Jarrett McCann ran to help.
“They jumped clean into action and came to see if the guy was alright,” Evans said. “They broke the glass for the EMT workers, you know, so that they could get in.”
Evans says in situations like this, it’s always best to be prepared to help someone because you never know when someone may need help.
The Laurel Police Department says the man in the truck was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to Jackson.
