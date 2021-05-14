Another day of sun and low humidity for Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s. Today will be great with sunny skies and lower humidity all day long! Highs will top out into the upper 70s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening with lows in the mid-50s.
This weekend will be nice with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the low 80s.
Hit-or-miss showers will return to the forecast for much next week with highs in the mid-80s.
