Two arrested for meth possession in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested two people for drug possession in Hattiesburg Wednesday night.
Members of the task force arrested 29-year-old Courtney Smith, of Pascagoula, and 32-year-old Michael Pearson, of Seminary, on U.S. Highway 49 near McDonald’s, according to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.
Methamphetamine was seized during the arrest.
Smith and Pearson were each charged with possession of meth and booked into the Forrest County Jail.
