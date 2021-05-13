Tim’s Two Cents: Southern Miss pitching coach Christian Ostrander

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with University of Southern Mississippi pitching coach Christian Ostrander.
Ostrander is in his fourth year with the Golden Eagles, and this season, his pitching staff is among the national leaders in:
- Strikeouts-to-walks-ratio (4.53 Ks per walk), first
- Walk-per-nine-innings (2.20 per nine innings), second
- WHIP (1.11 walks & hits per inning), fifth
- ERA (3.35 earned run average), 11th.
The Delta State graduate played with and coached current USM athletic director Jeremy McClain.
Since leaving his alma mater he has been head coach at Gulfport High School (two years) and Jones College (seven years). He also worked as a pitching coach at Arkansas State University and Louisiana Tech University.
Ostrander talks about the USM staff, his coaching philosophy and the road he took to Hattiesburg.
