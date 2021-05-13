Project SEARCH holds graduation for SCRMC interns

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A program that helps prepare adults with disabilities for the workforce held a graduation for its interns Thursday.
Project SEARCH is a national program created to assist individuals with disabilities transition from high school into the workforce.
A graduation ceremony honored interns who completed the one-year program at the South Central Regional Medical Center training facility.
“This program has a wonderful outlook because it’s there for the students who want to work in the competitive integrated employment area and helps them with employment skills, job skills, employment skills, even social skills,” said Michelle Flynt, one of the Project SEARCH instructors.
Flynt said the program is funded through the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation and the Jones County School District.
South Central Regional Medical Center allows the interns to work in different departments of the hospital, getting them familiar with workforce duties.
“South Central is the best of the best, that’s all I can say,” Flynt said. “They have provided us with our first classroom, [which] was wonderful, but over the summer they gave us a brand-new classroom that they repainted. They’ve just been absolutely wonderful. The staff here loves us, and they show that by speaking to all of our interns. They just take us in like we’re family and that has been awesome.”
Hannah Estes, 19, is one of this year’s graduates, and she says she was a little nervous about starting the program.
“I was a little iffy, but it was good,” Estes said. “It was great. She helped me to get a job and stuff. Project SEARCH showed me a lot, and if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t know where I’d be.”
Not only did Estes graduate from Project SEARCH, but she was also presented with her high school diploma because she missed out on walking across the stage last year.
“When I first graduated from Northeast [Jones High School], I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, my diploma is going away.’ And then I got it today, so I was very happy about that,” Estes said.
Estes also said one of her favorite things about the program was the people she met along the way.
