Pine Burr Area Council recognizes Laurel man with Whitney M. Young Jr. Award

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was honored Thursday evening for his generosity and dedication to the community.
No child left behind. That’s the idea Richard Brown had when he helped 50 children in Laurel.
Now, the Pine Burr Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America has awarded him the Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award, which is presented by the Boy Scouts of America to adults for providing scouting opportunities to youth from rural or low-income backgrounds.
“All the things that I’ve been able to accomplish in my life, all the places that I’ve gone in my life, it allowed me to reflect back on my life and realize the impact scouting had on me,” Brown said.
The Pine Burr Area Council serves the southern region of Mississippi through the organization and shares how the Whitney M. Young Jr. Award started in the Pine Belt.
“We got together and said, ‘How can we serve more youth in the areas here in Laurel, in Jones County, that may not be able to get scouting any other way?’” said Casey Norwood, CEO of the Pine Burr Area Council.
Norwood said Brown is the third person to receive the award from the Pine Burr Area Council.
As he continues to serve, Brown hopes to see more children join the Boy Scouts.
“I think you should consider the Boy Scouts,” Brown said. “Having them around responsible adults that are going to teach them survival skills and they are going to teach them all the things that are valuable in our society today.”
During the ceremony, $8,400 was raised for the Pine Burr Area Council.
