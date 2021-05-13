Lady Warriors a “shoe-in” for softball state championship

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Most every sports fan has heard the name “Shoeless” Joe Jackson.
Then there’s “Bootless” Bailey Bishop – her story has followed Oak Grove all the way to the class 6A state championship.
A diving effort by Bishop in the Lady Warriors’ 12-0 win over Northwest Rankin appeared like just another routine play for the freshman centerfielder.
Except for the fact Bishop ran right out of her cleat.
“When the shoe ripped, I actually had to call timeout to make her put another shoe on,” said Oak Grove head coach Benji Hornsby. “She was gonna be out there and play barefoot. She didn’t care.”
“I guess my shoe just decided it was going to rip on me and ever since then we just decided we’re not going to throw it away,” Bishop said. “We’re going to keep it because that was a good memory.”
And just like that, the shoe with no sole gained new life.
“I really think that shoe is something,” Bishop said. “We kiss it before we go up to bat. I believe in that shoe. I think that shoe is a spirit, I think it’s doing something for us.”
“If you’ve been around softball for any amount of time, you know how superstitious girls get,” Hornsby said. “Once they started with the ‘rally shoe’ on the bat, it’s probably not going to go away any time soon.”
The ‘rally shoe’ will accompany Oak Grove to the Southern Miss Softball Complex on Thursday as it battles Hernando in game 1 of the class 6A state title.
Four wins since Bishop lost her cleat has led the Lady Warriors to their first state championship since 2013.
“I think everybody thought we wouldn’t make it this far honestly because we’re a young team,” said Oak Grove senior catcher Hannah Picazo. “I think we had that in our mind so I think that gave us an extra drive just to do better and to make it this far. We’ve been close every year but this year was something special.”
“This team has no quit,” Hornsby said. “We’ve been down in some important games and somehow they’ve dug deep, they’ve shown their grit, we’ve come back and won those games. They don’t get down. They know the sun’s going to rise tomorrow and I think that helps them as a team.”
