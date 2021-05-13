Hattiesburg Zoo offers sneak peek of giraffes ahead of exhibit opening

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, the Hattiesburg Zoo will unveil its full Africa exhibit featuring the long-awaited giraffes.
Sue Ellen and Alberta arrived in Hattiesburg one month ago and they’ll make their debut on Saturday. The mother-daughter giraffe duo comes from the Audobon Species Survival Center in New Orleans.
General curator Peter Burvenich says everyone at the zoo is excited to be working with the giraffes.
“The Hattiesburg Zoo is unique in this area, the fact that we have quite an eclectic collection,” Burvenich said. “[The] giraffes, I think, are going to make an excellent addition to the zoo. It’s a species that’s never been held here before. It’s something the community has been really looking forward to.”
One-year-old Alberta stands at 10 feet tall and her mother Sue Ellen at 15 feet tall. Zookeepers say they are settling in nicely.
“We’ve been getting them used to the barn first,” Burvenich said. “We wanted them to get used to shifting, moving back and forth, understanding the grain schedule and everything else with them. Our yard is a brand new space for them. It’s going to be a little scary at first, but I think once they realize, ‘Hey, there’s a tree out here we can eat and there’s grass and sunshine,’ they’re going to take right to it.”
Zookeepers say once the giraffes are well settled and used to their new home, the zoo will start to let visitors hand feed them.
To attend the ribbon cutting for the giraffe exhibit on Saturday morning, you do need to buy a ticket in advance through the zoo. You can buy tickets here.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.