Hattiesburg Zoo offers sneak peek of giraffes ahead of exhibit opening

“We’ve been getting them used to the barn first,” Burvenich said. “We wanted them to get used to shifting, moving back and forth, understanding the grain schedule and everything else with them. Our yard is a brand new space for them. It’s going to be a little scary at first, but I think once they realize, ‘Hey, there’s a tree out here we can eat and there’s grass and sunshine,’ they’re going to take right to it.”