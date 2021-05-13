Hattiesburg sweeps Track & Field state championships

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s no shock Hattiesburg High dominated the boys class 5A Track & Field state meet – the Tigers captured their third straight crown.
However, the school made history when the Lady Tigers took the girls title as well – marking the first time Hattiesburg High swept the Track & Field championships.
Sophomore Lenasia Drummond led the Lady Tigers with 40 of their 111 team points, helping the girls capture their first state title since 1990.
“From 1990 to 2021, that’s a big gap,” Drummond said. “But we got two more on the way.”
“Now that we did it, we know that we can do it again next year,” said Kya Warnsley, who won the girls pole vault.
“I wanted both the boys and the girls to win at the same time,” said senior Camrun Norman. “For that to actually happen, it was a good feeling.”
“They have worked hard the last two years,” said Hattiesburg head coach Charles Green. “Whatever you asked of them, they’re willing to lay it on the line.”
Here’s a look at Hattiesburg’s gold medal winners in the 2021 class 5A state championships:
- Javarius Molden - 300m hurdles (40.46)
- Hattiesburg boys win 4x400m relay (3:31.65)
- Camrun Norman - high jump (6-10)
- Camrun Norman - long jump (23-1)
- Camrun Norman - triple jump (46-2.5)
- Lenasia Drummond - 100m hurdles (14.61)
- Lenasia Drummond - 300m hurdles (47.48)
- Lenasia Drummond - long jump (17-5)
- Lenasia Drummond - triple jump (36-4.75)
- Kya Warnsley - pole vault (9)
A number of other athletes from Pine Belt area schools took home individual titles as well:
- Quandarius Hubbard (Mount Olive) - class 1A boys 300m hurdles (42.76)
- Devron Cloyd (Columbia) - class 3A boys long jump (21-3)
- Devron Cloyd (Columbia) - class 3A boys triple jump (45)
- Dedric Hicks (West Jones) - class 5A boys shot put (52-8.5)
- Kaitlynn Gates (Columbia) - class 3A girls 100m hurdles (16.53)
- Dakiya Walker (Magee) - class 3A girls 300m hurdles (46.55)
- Magee girls win 4x400m relay (4:20.83)
