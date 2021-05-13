Apartment shooting suspect turns himself in Wednesday night

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man turned himself in to police following a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person injured Wednesday afternoon.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer Ryan Moore, 25-year-old Johnnie Williams, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to authorities just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.
HPD learned that the shooting took place at Pineview Apartments at 1500 Country Club Road after being alerted by a local hospital that the 42-year-old victim arrived to be treated for a gunshot wound.
During the investigation, it was determined the incident happened because of an argument between Williams and the victim. The two did know each other.
Williams has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with evidence in the incident, and he has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.