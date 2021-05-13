Animal rescue meets with Wayne County supervisors concerning support

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - In March 2021, the Wayne County Board of Supervisors entered into an agreement with representatives from Wayne County Animal Rescue to lend support to the group by providing $500 to help pay for expenses incurred for services provided to the county.
But in May, the board voted to rescind that agreement, citing questions that had come up concerning the types of services offered by the group.
On Thursday, members from WCAR went before the board seeking answers as to why that decision had been made.
The board acknowledged during the meeting that there’s a great need for animal rescue services in the county, but it had decided to pull their support until a proper evaluation could be made to determine exactly what kind of help is being offered.
District 4 Supervisor Gary Malone said that board members are just doing their due diligence in making sure how taxpayer money is being spent.
“We’re going to make an appointment with them and go out and look at it and just look at the facility and see what they have, and if it looks good and everything, we’ll proceed to reevaluate it,” Malone said. “And if it’s what the board wants to do, we’ll support it any way we can.”
Wayne County Animal Rescue is staffed with volunteers, providing food, shelter and medical treatment to strays while they are being rehabilitated for adoption.
Kathy Wyvonne Mills, director of WCAR, said they are extremely disappointed by the decision of the supervisors but are hopeful it will be reinstated.
“We have a wonderful commitment from the city of Waynesboro,” she said. “They have committed $500 a month and with the matching $500 a month from the county, and we would have been able to pull down a matching grant enabling us to do a spay and neuter program and finish the shelter.”
Since its founding in 2020, WCAR has rescued over 589 dogs and cats, including 68 puppies since February.
