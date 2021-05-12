USM announces 2021 Homecoming events

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Association announced this year’s Homecoming events Wednesday morning.
USM Homecoming will begin Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, and continue throughout the week leading up to the Homecoming game, as the Golden Eagles will face the University of Texas at El Paso Miners on Saturday, Oct. 9.
“After more than a year of being unable to host in-person events for alumni and fans, Homecoming 2021 will be a particularly special time for Golden Eagles,” said Jerry DeFatta, executive director of the Southern Miss Alumni Association. “Homecoming is always an exciting time on campus as we recognize alumni who have played a vital role in the life of the University and welcome home graduates in celebration of their loyalty to our alma mater.”
This year’s signature alumni events will include the 23rd Annual Alumni Homecoming Golf Tournament and the Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet, both scheduled for Friday, Oct. 8.
Details will continue to be added to the Association’s Homecoming site as events are being finalized.
To nominate an alumnus for one of the Southern Miss Alumni Association’s annual awards, click here.
