Two set to face off in Bay Springs mayoral race

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Candidates are making their pitches to voters ahead of municipal elections.
In Bay Springs, incumbent Mayor J.E. Smith is set to run against political newcomer Donald Brown.
We spoke with the two men as they make their case for the top job in Bay Springs.
“Our current mayor has been a good mayor, but it’s just time for a little change and we want to move forward, and I want to be a voice for the younger generation that’s coming along because our future is our younger people,” Brown said.
Brown said he wants to bring some fresh ideas to the city.
“Lately it’s been kind of at a standstill and like I said, I’d like to see it move forward and progress and be a place where everything you need is in Bay Springs and you don’t have to go elsewhere to find what you need,” Brown said.
Smith has been in office for 33 years, and he said that’s his strength against his opponent.
“Well, I guess I’ll use a line that President Reagan did one time, ‘I can’t help his youth and inexperience,” Smith said.
If re-elected, Smith said he will continue to focus on the growth of the city.
“I want to try to attract more commercial businesses and industry and make sure I support the commercial businesses in the industry that we have in any way that I can,” Smith said.
Both candidates are running as independents.
The general election will take place on June 8.
