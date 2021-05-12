State officials ensure Mississippians there is no fuel shortage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many state organizations and state officials are doing what they can to relieve the panic of a fuel shortage in the Magnolia State.
Panic rose as the Colonial Pipeline, a pipeline spanning states from Texas to New Jersey, was the victim of a cyberattack by a group named The Dark Side earlier this week.
Organizations and state representatives are now trying to ensure Mississippians that Mississippi is not a state that has to worry.
According to The Department of Transportation, Mississippi is one of 10 states allowed to use overweight loads of fuel to compensate for any shortages.
The Plantation Pipeline, which also runs through Mississippi, is also being used for any shortages caused from the Colonial Pipeline closure, according to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.
In a statement by Mississippi Agricultural and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson, “Panic buying is counterproductive. The best things we can do are limit unnecessary travel and purchase fuel only as needed.”
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch also released a statement on Twitter, saying that not all price increases are price gouging, but if you see an excessive increase to contact the consumer protection division at 601-359-4230.
According to reports, the Colonial Pipeline is expected to be functioning by the end of the week.
