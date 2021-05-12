S.D. company to provide inmate meals at new Covington Co. jail kitchen

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A South Dakota-based company has been selected to provide daily meals to inmates at the Covington County Jail.
Covington County supervisors voted this week to enter into a contract with Summit Jail Food Service from Sioux Falls, S.D.
The company will prepare and serve three meals a day for inmates. They will be made at the new kitchen facility at the Covington County Law Enforcement Complex.
Construction of that kitchen started in 2019 and was completed in early 2020. The cost of the facility was nearly $500,000.
Sheriff Darrell Perkins said the company is planning to start its meal service on June 1.
Currently, a local restaurant is providing meals for inmates. Perkins said, on average, it will cost about $2,000 more per month to feed inmates with the new company, but he says overall security will be improved because all meals will prepared and served on-site.
Only two companies bid to provide meal service at the jail, and Perkins said the offer from Summit Jail Food Service was the lowest of the two.
Perkins said the company is also providing meals for inmates at the Simpson and Forrest County jails.
