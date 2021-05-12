Rawls Springs flooding issues addressed in community meeting

RAWLS SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County supervisor hosted a meeting in the Rawls Springs community Wednesday evening to discuss flooding issues that have plagued several homes in the area.
At the meeting, District 2 Supervisor Sharon Thompson informed residents of the approval of a grant that will fund construction on their waterways. The purpose of the work is to elevate a severe flooding problem the community has endured for years.
According to Thompson, the grant is worth more than $1 million.
“There were six areas in Forrest County that will receive these funds, and three of those areas are in District 2,” Thompson said.
Community members who attended the meeting feel that it was very productive, and they received a lot of information.
“We didn’t know they had the grant and now we do, so all we have to do is move forward from here with the grant,” said Minnie Fairley.
Thompson also stressed the importance of making sure that residents sign the work easements. The work easements will give the county access to their property to conduct the work.
Once the work is finished, by law the county has to restore the property back to its original state.
