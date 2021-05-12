Owners of stolen Little Nero car speaks out after it’s stolen, destroyed

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The owners of The Lucky Rabbit spoke out on their replica of the Little Nero’s Pizza car from Home Alone prop being stolen.
A social media post gained a lot of traction and support from the community, accumulating more than 300 shares in an effort to find the prop car. The car had been completely refurbished by Abby and Brandon Thaxton to model the same vehicle in the 1990 movie.
Abby Thaxton, co-owner of The Lucky Rabbit, said that the response from the community has been amazing.
“Lucky Rabbit appreciates all the love and support, and we have some fun stuff coming up. Not with the Little Nero’s car, obviously, but we have some other fun things in store so just keep showing us love and we will keep having fun props,” Thaxton said.
The Hattiesburg Police Department made an arrest of the man who stole the vehicle. According to the police report, the vehicle was crushed at a nearby salvage yard.
