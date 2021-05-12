One injured in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating after a person was injured in a Hub City shooting Wednesday evening.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said an area hospital alerted police around 6:45 p.m. after the patient arrived seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.
Officers learned the shooting occurred at the Pineview Apartments at 1500 Country Club and are on scene.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.