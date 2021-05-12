205 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Miss. Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 314,140.
MSDH reported 205 COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 314,147 cases and 7,244 deaths.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,020 COVID-19 cases and 689 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,952 cases, 81 deaths
- Forrest: 7,677 cases, 152 deaths
- Jasper: 2,210 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,373 cases, 163 deaths
- Lamar: 6,229 cases, 86 deaths
- Marion: 2,690 cases, 80 deaths
- Perry: 1,263 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,626 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 303,371 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, more than 1.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 842,600 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:
- Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
- First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
- Adults aged 50 and older
- Anyone 16 to 49-years-old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19
- Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2.7 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
