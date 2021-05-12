Miss. Sen. Chris McDaniel speaks at Jones Co. GOP Women meeting

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Republican State Sen. Chris McDaniel was the featured speaker at a monthly meeting of Jones County Republican Women on Wednesday.
McDaniel spoke on a number of state and national issues and reacted to the removal of Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the U. S. House of Representatives. Cheney has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump.
”The establishment still doesn’t get it,” McDaniel said. “It’s Republicans like Cheney that led to the rise of Donald Trump. The party as a whole, conservatives as a whole, we were tired of being lied to. We were tired of our politicians not fighting for us. Trump gave us that. At least somebody who would fight for us, and so to watch them now come back and criticize him, it just shows they never understood why he rose to power in the first place.”
The meeting was held at the Laurel Country Club.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.