Light showers to pop-up in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good morning everyone! We’re starting off this morning cloudy and temperatures in the upper 60s. Today will be cloudy with a few light showers.
possible throughout the day. Highs will top out into the low 70s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening with lows in the upper 50s.
We’ll start to dry out on Thursday but we will still be cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70s.
The sun will finally return on Friday with sunny skies all weekend long! Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.
Hit-or-miss showers will return to the forecast for next week with highs in the low to mid-80s.
