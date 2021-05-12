Lamar County School District gears up for summer school

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County School District is gearing up for summer school sessions after some students fell behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Steven Hampton shared why it’s necessary.
“We want to give every opportunity, especially our middle school and high school, so we do not have an issue with Carnegie Units, and towards graduation and then students won’t be set back in their opportunities to graduate,” Hampton said.
Because of the pandemic, there’s been a learning loss amongst some students, Hampton said.
“We’re seeing from the preliminary numbers that learning loss is not as profound as we thought it would be,” Hampton said. “Where we are seeing it is our students who chose not to receive instruction face to face.”
Summer school starts June 1, and Assistant Superintendent Patrick Gray said the district doesn’t want students who will participate to worry about how they will make it to class.
“We are providing transportation to all of our students to attend the summer sessions,” Gray said. “The buses will run beginning at 7, arrive by 8:15, with class starting at 8:30, and we’ll run that same route when we release at 11:30.“
Gray said summer school students in middle school will take English language or Math. High school summer courses will focus on tested area subjects for the students that need them.
Summer school will take place at the Oak Grove Middle School for the entire school district.
