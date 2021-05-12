Hattiesburg restaurants remain understaffed

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Last week, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce recommended ending the additional federal unemployment supplement for the pandemic, and Gov. Tate Reeves announced Monday the state will opt out of the benefits on June 12.
Meanwhile, restaurant owners say they are actually short-staffed and have been struggling to fill positions for months.
Trey Ziegler says as the owner at Fuzzy’s Taco shop, he’s often working in the kitchen on the line to help his staff.
“We’ve definitely been short-staffed here lately,” Ziegler said. “I’ve got some fine people that work here, and we’re all wearing multiple hats and working a little extra to get through.”
Ziegler says he’s lost some employees to the University of Southern Mississippi graduation but has been needing more workers in general for some time.
At Chick-Fil-A, owner-operator Jon Munger says lack of staff means he can’t open the dining room and had to reduce hours.
“Staffing this year, we’ve been significantly down with staffing levels versus last year with COVID,” Munger said. “We’ve seen a really big drop-off with applicants.”
Over at Walk On’s, general manager Eric Faschnat echoes their struggle.
“You know, we obviously need to get back to being fully staffed,” Fashnat said. “We’re still a little short of that right now.”
All three restaurant owners say they are hiring and need the staff as restrictions are lifted and businesses are getting back to normal. They hope the unemployment benefits ending will spark a wave of applicants.
“I hope Tate Reeves’ decision to pull back those unemployment benefits to get people back in the job workforce is definitely something that is necessary, and I hope it has the impact that he’s intending,” Munger said.
Ziegler agrees.
“I think that was a good move,” Ziegler said. “I think that’ll help. I’m not the only restaurant hiring in town so there are plenty of jobs around in that venue.”
“I think many people have reasons for not getting back to work yet, but certainly when the unemployment is ended next month I think it really will inspire people to get back in the workforce,” Fasnacht said.
