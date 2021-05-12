Georgia murder suspect arrested in Forrest Co. Tuesday

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (WDAM) - A Georgia man was arrested in Forrest County Tuesday morning following the shooting death of his boyfriend.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence in Douglasville, Ga., around 10:40 a.m., in reference to a person shot.
Deputies found a deceased man with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, along with determining that the victim’s vehicle was missing from the residence.
DCSO investigators then arrived at to scene and quickly developed a suspect, 24-year-old V’Daul Devontae Malik Guyton.
Guyton was reported to be the victim’s boyfriend.
DCSO investigators, with the help of the Mississippi State Police and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, located and arrest Guyton around 5:30 p.m.
Guyton is being charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.
DCSO investigators are currently in Mississippi examining evidence and following up on the investigation.
