GasBuddy: 5% of Mississippi gas stations experiencing fuel outages

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi continues to feel the effects of the Colonial Pipeline hack.
According to GasBuddy, five percent of gas stations in the state are experiencing fuel outages as of Wednesday afternoon. This information is gathered by GasBuddy app users.
Other states, though, are experiencing widespread outages.
In Virginia, 44 percent of gas station are experiencing outages. In North Carolina, 65 percent. Georgia and South Carolina are also seeing 43 percent of their gas stations with some sort of outages.
Outages in Mississippi are largely due to what Agricultural Commissioner Andy Gipson called “panic buying,” comparing this to the “Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020.”
Colonial Fuel hopes to have the pipeline back online sometime this weekend.
