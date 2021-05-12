GasBuddy: 5% of Mississippi gas stations experiencing fuel outages

GasBuddy: 5% of Mississippi gas stations experiencing fuel outages
(Source: Mike Stewart)
By Josh Carter | May 12, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 4:21 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi continues to feel the effects of the Colonial Pipeline hack.

According to GasBuddy, five percent of gas stations in the state are experiencing fuel outages as of Wednesday afternoon. This information is gathered by GasBuddy app users.

Other states, though, are experiencing widespread outages.

In Virginia, 44 percent of gas station are experiencing outages. In North Carolina, 65 percent. Georgia and South Carolina are also seeing 43 percent of their gas stations with some sort of outages.

Outages in Mississippi are largely due to what Agricultural Commissioner Andy Gipson called “panic buying,” comparing this to the “Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020.”

Colonial Fuel hopes to have the pipeline back online sometime this weekend.

In the meantime, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch says her office is watching for potential price gouging and is pleading with citizens not to hoard.

The national average price for a gallon of gas is now above $3 for the first time since 2014.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.