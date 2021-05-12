Fan voting for C Spire Outstanding Player Awards opens

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - You now have a chance to vote on the C Spire Outstanding Player Awards, which honors the top male and female college athletes in the state of Mississippi.
The fan vote will be count for a weighted 10% of the C Spire Conerly Trophy, C Spire Ferris Trophy, C Spire Howell Trophy and the C Spire Gillom Trophy. The remaining 90% will be determined by coaches, professional scouts and sports media members statewide.
Fan voting began Wednesday at noon and will last until May 17 at noon. You can vote once per day per email address.
Nominees include:
Conerly Trophy (Football)
- Belhaven running back Brad Foley
- Jackson State wide receiver Daylen Baldwin
- Millsaps defensive back Christian Roberts
- Mississippi College running back Cole Fagan
- Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes
- Mississippi Valley State defensive end-linebacker Jerry Garner
- Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore
- Southern Miss offensive lineman Arvin Fletcher
Howell Trophy (Men’s Basketball)
- Jackson State guard Tristan Jarrett
- Mississippi State guard D.J. Stewart Jr.
- Ole Miss guard Devontae Shuler
Gillom Trophy (Women’s Basketball)
- Jackson State center Ameysha Williams
- Jackson State guard Dayzsha Rogan
- Ole Miss forward Shakira Austin
Ferris Trophy (Baseball)
- Mississippi State outfielder Tanner Allen
- Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims
- Ole Miss outfielder Kevin Graham
- Ole Miss pitcher Gunner Hoglund
- Ole Miss pitcher Doug Nikhazy
You can vote online at cspire.com. The trophies will be awarded during a virtual program on May 24 at noon. It can be streamed live at www.msfame.com.
