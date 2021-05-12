Ellisville business hosting fundraiser to help police department

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt police department is in need of new equipment, and an area business is stepping in to help out.
It’s been nearly five years since the Ellisville Police Department purchased new body cameras, according to officials with EPD. The police department is looking to get 13 new body cameras for its officers.
“Our body cameras are going down left and right,” said Lt. Investigator Scott Wuertz with EPD. “We’re getting low on body cameras and it’s time for them to be replaced.”
EPD says body cameras are essential to not only law enforcement, but to the public as well.
“They help the police officers, they’ll help our victims, they help the suspects,” Wuertz said. “Anything that happens during a police action then it’s covered on camera.”
But, they aren’t cheap. We’re told the total cost to purchase new body cams for the department is $30,000. We’re told the cameras the department is eyeing can activate as soon as an officer turns on patrol lights.
“Body cameras are designed where the video footage goes straight into the cloud and it cannot be manipulated at all,” Wuertz said. “It can’t be cut. What that camera records is the recording.”
One business is giving back to EPD by hosting “Coffee With A Cop.”
“One day I was looking online, just unintentional, at one of my whole seller websites, and I came across the coffee mugs and the T-shirts and just put two and two together and the wheels started turning in my head,” said Ashli Hernandez, owner of The Coffeehouse.
From 2-4 p.m. on May 27t, folks can stop by The Coffeehouse in Ellisville and take pictures with EPD officers. “Back the Blue” merchandise will also be on hand, and all proceeds from those sales will go toward body cameras for the police department.
But, that’s not all. The Coffeehouse will donate a portion of its sales from the entire day to EPD as well.
Hernandez explains why she wanted to help out.
“The Ellisville Police Department is so great,” Hernandez said. “They always take care of us when our alarm goes off for no reason at 3 a.m. During business hours, they’ll come by and check on us, so we want to do something to help them.”
To visit the “Coffee With A Cop” event page, click here.
